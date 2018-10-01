Dem Socialist Icon Linda Sarsour Is “Enraged” Over Kavanaugh

The radical leader of the far-left Women’s March — Linda Sarsour — said over the weekend that her organization is going to do everything it can over the next week to keep Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh out of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Brett Kavanaugh was disqualified before Christine Ford came out with her allegations and we still think he’s disqualified and we’re going to do everything we can to keep him off the Supreme Court,” Linda Sarsour told CNN Saturday.

This is what Jeff Flake has wrought. Ironically, the left is now protesting him.

UNQUALIFIED?

The communist Women’s March is “enraged” that he passed through committee after hearing accuser, Mrs. Ford’s testimony.

Mind you, her testimony was very flawed and she provided no evidence whatsoever.

Any far-left woman like Ford must be believed and we must do as the far-left says.

The judge is eminently qualified after 12 years of a spotless record on the bench. Sarsour is a liar and a Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer. She is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. They are communists.