Dem Socialist Twitter User Threatens a MAGA Mass Shooting

An anonymous Democratic Socialist supporter on Twitter threatened to commit a mass shooting at a MAGA event in the Trump International Hotel.

“I am coming with a gun and I expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,” the account wrote, referencing the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the threat, department spokesman Hugh Carew told DailyMail.com, adding that no further details were immediately available.