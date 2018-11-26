Dem Who Wants to Take Guns Away Based on Social Media Posts Is a Criminal

A Democratic state lawmaker from Brooklyn Kevin Parker has submitted a bill calling for all gun-license applicants to let the government review their social media posts going back three years and their internet searches going back one year.

Investigators would then look to find “any good cause for the denial of a license,” such as racial slurs, bad jokes, threats of violence, and terrorism-related posts.

The proposed law violates the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendments.

KEVIN PARKER IS A CRIMINAL

Brooklyn state Sen. Kevin Parker has earned a bad reputation for roughing up a Post photographer and, allegedly, a traffic agent, as well as for verbally trashing his rivals with ad hominem attacks. He’s also a tax dodger.

Senator Parker has a history of criminal activity that his bill would allegedly flag. Parker, who is African-American, was found guilty in 2010 on a misdemeanor count of engaging in an altercation with a news photographer, and allegedly did the same to a traffic agent in 2005, but avoided punishment by agreeing to undergo anger management training.

In addition, government records cited by the NY Post in 2017 indicated Parker owed more than $50,000 in property taxes and water bills.

Parker has been delinquent on paying bills on his properties. A bank filed a foreclosure complaint against him in 2009 for failing to make payments on a one-family brick home on Bedford Avenue. He no longer owns the property.

DEMOCRATS PROMOTE HIM AND PUT HIM IN CHARGE OF THE MONEY

So what do Democrats do? Why they promote him and put him in charge of the finances, of course.

Weeks ago, Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins promoted Parker to minority whip, a top position in the conference. Parker heralded the appointment in a press release.

Parker also serves on the Senate Finance Committee and is the ranking Democratic on the energy committee.

THE LAW HE PROPOSED