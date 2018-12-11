Dem Zoe Lofgren Sounds Like an Idiot Trying to Prove Google Isn’t Biased

Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren claimed she wanted to address Google’s so-called manipulation of search results during the hearing before Congress with Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai Tuesday.

Her main goal appeared to be to call the President an idiot.

“Right now— if you Google the word ‘idiot’ under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. I just did that. How would that happen? How does search work, so that would occur?”

She’s not wrong but her ulterior motives are glaringly obvious.

Sundar gave an explanation of sorts which she appeared to have no interest in at all. He claimed it’s based on the popularity of the idea and the “freshness” of the searches. That’s cute.

Lofgren followed up by mocking Republican lawmakers for saying Google is biased even though she just proved they might well be. Then she said President Trump only got 20 percent of the vote in the Google headquarters to prove her point. It actually proves the opposite. Zoe the dummy is looking forward to working with the brainiac — that’s a joke we hope.

It’s obvious Dems are fine with the bias at Google as long as it benefits them.

The media, including C-Span, is only showing the part of the clip they like.

This is the full clip: