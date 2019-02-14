Democracy Dies in Darkness! Sen. Menendez Threatens Reporter

Sen. Bob Menendez refused to speak to a Daily Caller credentialed reporter, saying, “Not interested. I have nothing to say to the Daily Caller. You’re trash! Don’t keep harassing me or I’ll call Capitol Police!”

He has no right to threaten a reporter on The Hill.

We were told criticism of the press is unAmerican, what has changed? Isn’t this a threat to Democracy? Are they the enemy of the people, Bob?

James Woods nailed it!

“Democracy Dies in Darkness, unless you don’t like the news source, then call the police…” https://t.co/CCuVnz9blA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 14, 2019

Your boss threatened to call the police on a credentialed member of the press. Is that inaccurate? Is that appropriate behavior? https://t.co/ih8U8gc8SU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 14, 2019