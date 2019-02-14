Democracy Dies in Darkness! Sen. Menendez Threatens Reporter

By
S.Noble
-
0

Sen. Bob Menendez refused to speak to a Daily Caller credentialed reporter, saying, “Not interested. I have nothing to say to the Daily Caller. You’re trash! Don’t keep harassing me or I’ll call Capitol Police!”

He has no right to threaten a reporter on The Hill.

We were told criticism of the press is unAmerican, what has changed? Isn’t this a threat to Democracy? Are they the enemy of the people, Bob?

James Woods nailed it!

