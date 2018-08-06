Democrat Antifa Army Attack Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens for Having Breakfast

The Democrat Army — Antifa — attacked Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens for having breakfast in Philadelphia on Monday.

The all-minority police protected them, but the white loons screamed, “f*ck the racist police”. These leftist Democrat Communists live in an alternative universe. When will normal liberals condemn this? These crazies have taken over their party and they are the face of the party.

Some of the violent Democrat thugs had their faces covered and poured drinks on the the Turning Point USA officials.

As the President of the group, Charlie Kirk, said, expect more of this if Democrats get back in office.

Candace Owens, the communications director, wants to know if there is a “a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed?”

Kirk tweeted: “If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a “hate crime” and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation.”

Over the weekend Twitter banned Miss Owens from rephrasing the exact tweets Sarah Jeong tweeted [see story below].

THE TWEETS AND VIDEO CLILPS

As Candace wrote, the all-white leftists attacked a black woman and the minority police.

They’re screaming that she is a white supremacist.

MISS OWENS WAS BANNED BY TWITTER FOR 12 HOURS

Candace Owens Is Live After Suspension for Copying Sarah Joeng’s Tweets

