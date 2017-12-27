Democrat Congressional Candidate Shaun Brown Indicted for Fraud, Embezzlement

Democratic congressional candidate Shaun Brown, 58, was indicted on charges of fraud and embezzlement for a crime she is accused of committing in 2012. Currently, she is planning to run for the same seat she lost out on in 2016 — by 23 points.

Prosecutors said Brown received about $803,000 via her nonprofit organization as a participant in a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

They alleged that Brown acquired funds by filing false reimbursement claims with the Virginia Department of Health.

Prosecutors said Brown and others told employees to inflate the figures for the number of meals served to low-income children, and the nonprofit would the pocket the extra reimbursements, the Washington Post reported.

She blames it on the program and will plead not guilty.

