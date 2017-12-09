Democrat Factor! Black Gay Man Shows Up Dead in a Democrat Donor’s Home, No Suspects Found

On July 27, 2017, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore was found dead from a drug overdose in the bathroom of a West Hollywood, Calif., apartment belonging to Ed Buck, 62. Moore was young, black and poor. Buck was white, wealthy, powerful and a Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown donor. Buck’s a known bad dude who demands male prostitutes do drugs with him before sex. Buck is a big Democrat donor.

“If it didn’t hurt so bad I’d kill myself, but for now I’ll just let Ed Buck do it.”

No suspects can be found.

The article appeared at the left-wing website The Root, which is hosted by CNN. The title of the story by Michael Harriot is: The Curious Case of the Black Male Escort Found Dead Inside a Wealthy Democratic Donor’s Home.

There are no answers and Buck ain’t talking. Moore’s family would like to know what happened. No one has been charged though multiple reports have surfaced that Buck had a predilection for young, black men. In fact there is photographic evidence that Moore was one of Buck’s clients.

Buck likes young black men but “only after injecting them with drugs.” Many can give witness to this.

Moore was found dead in Buck’s bathroom from drugs. Nothing suspicious there.

Apparently West Hollywood is the “symbolic heart” of the LGBTQ LA community. It’s known as a liberal, thriving, affluent gay enclave, rebranded as WeHo or WeHoville.

Buck, born in 1954, once was a male model and a Republican three decades ago. He made lots of money in business ventures.

The wealthy donor contributed heavily to local Democrats and gave the maximum donation to the Clinton campaign. His contributions to Democratic candidates comes to more than $250,000. Buck can be seen in numerous photos with the most powerful Democrats including Hillary and Jerry Brown.

Gemmel had a serious drug problem and wanted to get his life on target.

Many of Gemmel’s friends said Buck made his drug problems worse. His best friend and roommate said Buck preyed on these desperate young men and “Gemmel was scared of this man. He came and he laid in my arms and he was scared. Scared that this man was going to hurt him.”

Moore even went to police a number of times to warn police about Buck. There are photos and reports from witnesses backing this up.

His friend said Moore serviced him at least three times and Buck demanded he do drugs first. Buck appears to have been a heavy drug user which began with Buck giving him his first hit of crystal meth.

Buck’s neighbors and associates say Buck is erratic and a bully. There is at least one restraining order against him from a doctor he harassed for drugs. His ill temperament was well-known.

Former Councilman Steve Martin said that people in the West Hollywood community often complained about Buck’s temperament. “If there was ever anybody in West Hollywood whose bed you expected a dead body to turn up in, it was Ed Buck,” Martin told the WeHo Times, The Root reported.

Moore’s mother said that Gemmel wrote in his journal: “I honestly don’t know what to do,” the journal excerpt reads. “I’ve became addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank he gave me my first injection of crystal meth it was very painful but after all the troubles I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.”

In the entry, Moore goes on to say, “If it didn’t hurt so bad I’d kill myself, but for now I’ll just let Ed Buck do it.”

When police arrived at Buck’s home to investigate the death, they found drug paraphernalia.

Buck’s not even a suspect. His lawyer’s been at council meetings to demand the “character assassinations” stop.

Gemmel was black and Buck is white and a big Democrat donor. Our guess is he will never be brought to justice despite tremendous evidence of him plying young black male prostitutes with drugs.

This is one horrific story and what a terrible way many people live in WeHoville.