Democrat Frontrunner for 2020 Is Michelle Obama

Rush Limbaugh believes the Democrats either crave a Bernie Sanders presidency or they want another Obama. Most, Rush believes, see the hope of the Democrat Party in the wife of the former President.

WND followed up on that thought with the 12 reasons why she is the leading candidate. We won’t list them all here, but the first reason is the obvious one, she leads in all the polls. Other news outlets, in addition to WND, have said the same thing for months, including Washington Examiner and the Hill.

They believe there simply is no one else. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren can’t compare to Michelle in popularity, youth, and power.

Michelle’s the hit of Twitter, Facebook and the talk circuit. Democrats know that. Then there is the fact that Michelle detests Donald Trump and loves the spotlight.

WND believes she is playing hard to get and nothing will stop her because she loves politics and government. She simply wants to be drafted – she needs it for her ego.

Finally, her political, organizing team is ready to go.

It does sound like the nauseating truth, doesn’t it?