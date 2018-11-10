Democrat Hero David Hogg Rips Into President Trump

David Hogg, hyperbolically described as a shooting survivor, tore into President Trump on Saturday for his tweets suggesting voter fraud took place in Florida’s historically Democratic Broward County. That includes Parkland, his hometown.

There is obviously voter fraud or criminal malfeasance and has been for decades, but the leftists are taking the tack that there’s nothing to see in Florida. Man-child Hogg is on board.

“Crazy that Trump is talking more about Broward County now than when 17 people were shot and killed here,” tweeted Hogg, an anti-Second Amendment advocate trying to lure in the youth. Hogg is backed by big money leftists such as those who fund the Women’s March.

