Democrat Hero Lie-a-watha Says “We March in Pink Pussy Hats”

The senator from Massachusetts is voice of the future leaders of the United States. Socialist and fake Native-American, Elizabeth Warren, spoke at the recent Women’s pink pussy hat march and explained how she and her followers plan to end bad workforce practices.

She believes it will end [whatever it is] thanks to those gallant women who march in pink pussy hats.

LARGEST PROTEST IN THE WORLD

She seems to think their recent march was the largest protest in the world. The leftists like Warren didn’t notice when women marched in Iran just for the right to not wear ridiculous coverings.

“We march in pink pussy hats…in the single largest protest in the entire world,” the fake Native-American bloviated.

They march in embarrassing hats to protest mistreatment in the workplace.

Oh, that’ll work.

This is what Democrats want for you America.