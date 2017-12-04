Democrat Icon Chelsea Handler Calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a Trolloping Tramp

Leftist and failed comedian Chelsea Handler, in a conversation on her Netflix show Dec. 1 with Lanny Davis, described the press secretary Sarah Sanders as a trollop [harking back to the olden days with that word]. She also called her a whore.

She needs to look at her own selfie before she calls anyone else a whore.

“When somebody from the Trump White House stands at the lectern and tells us that black is white—” Davis said before Handler cut him off.

“That harlot that they are dressing up and trolloping out every day?” Handler said, referring to Sanders. “I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she’s got like 6′ long eyelashes, cleavage, and summer whore lipstick all over her face.”

It’s odd that a woman who tells filthy jokes, has been called a “drunken tramp”, and has walked around topless in public, is calling anyone a harlot.

Sarah Sanders is a sweet, religious woman and a devoted mother of young children. She is the daughter of an honorable pastor and former governor, but she’s not cool like vulgarian Chelsea and doesn’t run down city streets half naked.