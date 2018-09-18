Democrat Lynch Mob Now Torching Christine Blasey “Witness” Mark Judge

Democrats have paid screaming protesters to disrupt the Kavanaugh hearings, vowed to take down Judge Kavanaugh, and they now have a woman claiming he’s a potential rapist-killer. She doesn’t have evidence but apparently, Democrats think anyone they declare guilty has to prove their innocence, not the other way around.

The protesters were paid by wealthy leftist donors like George Soros and they get paid in cash.

The Daily Caller has discovered that left-wing groups funded by George Soros and other major Democratic donors paid protesters who were arrested for disrupting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

They found out from the activists themselves Monday night.

A coalition of activist organizations including Women’s March, the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and Housing Works have scheduled the near-constant disruptions at the Kavanaugh hearings as part of an organized effort to derail the confirmation process in a series of meetings since he was first nominated.

The Democrats and their donors are desperate to stop the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

THEN THERE WAS MARK JUDGE

No one is safe from the mob. That’s especially true of Mark Judge.

After their hysterical rantings did nothing, along came the suspicious 11th-hour accusation against Judge Kavanaugh from 36 years ago. The accuser Christine Blasey Ford said there was a second boy in the room when the attack took place — his friend, Mark Judge. Judge was a self-confessed wild boy who drank and womanized.

Mark Judge told senators Tuesday he doesn’t recall anything like the attempted sexual assault a woman claims she suffered at the hands of Judge Kavanaugh, at least not anything that Mr. Judge witnessed.

Mr. Judge, through his lawyer, also said he does not want to speak publicly about it.

Can you blame him? He will be a punching bag for partisans. Also, the one obvious fact is it’s Blasey’s job to prove the allegations.

The left is running wild claiming it means Mark Judge is guilty or he’d testify. They also seem to think that because he was wild, it means Kavanaugh is guilty. Apparently, they think they’re the Inquisition.

Just go to Twitter and click “Mark Judge” — which is trending — and you will see the vigilantes trashing the man, claiming it’s proof Judge Kavanaugh is guilty. Many making these claims are so-called journalists and talking heads.

Judge Kavanaugh is being convicted even though there is nothing in his past or his character to suggest he would do such a thing. He has fervently denied the allegations.

THE LUNATIC FRINGE

As an example, Washington Post’s fake Republican Jennifer Rubin insists the alleged witness Mark Judge testify. She assumes he’s a direct witness but he already said he’s not. She wants Judge Kavanaugh tried and convicted based on what people think, not evidence. If Judge shows up, he’ll be pilloried.

In what may boil down to a credibility contest (or “I don’t remember anything” vs. Ford’s specific memory), how can they avoid calling a third party, a direct witness in the room, Mark Judge??? https://t.co/fyu6VpQlNg — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 18, 2018

Here’s another example from Kirsten Powers.

Talking head Kirsten Powers wants to indict Judge Kavanaugh based on his friend’s reputation, Christine Blasey’s unsubstantiated allegations, and his Noel Coward quote when he was 17 years of age. Kavanaugh’s friend — they were on the football team together — was wild and Democrats like Powers think that is evidence.

“Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs.” This was the Noel Coward quote on Mark Judge’s senior yearbook page at Georgetown Prep. Which tells you a lot about culture at GP then that this was allowed in yearbook. https://t.co/iRx83D7w4D via @usatoday — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) September 18, 2018

FEINSTEIN’S NOT SURE BLASEY’S TELLING THE TRUTH

According to a tweet from Chad Pergram, Feinstein’s not sure Blasey Ford is “truthful”. He tweeted: From colleague Connor Marley. Feinstein on Ford. Says Ford “is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this..I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know.”

From colleague Connor Marley. Feinstein on Ford. Says Ford “is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this..I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

She’s not sure she’s truthful but let’s fight for her right to destroy a man anyway.

Maybe Mrs. Blasey Ford is impacted by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

THE PRESIDENT WEIGHS IN

President Trump said he feels “terribly” for the judge, his wife and his two young daughters.

“Honestly, I feel terribly for him, for his wife, who is an incredible lovely woman, and for his beautiful young daughters,” Trump said. “I feel terribly for them.”

I do too. I don’t know Mrs. Blasey Ford and can’t say if she’s telling the truth or not, but her allegations are highly suspect. In the end, we’ve yet to see evidence, but what we have seen is a lynch mob. The mob, driven by politics, are ignoring the very basis of our democracy when they shove due process and evidence aside. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?