Democrat Memo Saying Clinton Is Innocent in Uranium One Is Not True

Earlier Thursday a memo was released by Democrats reporting that William Douglas Campbell, the Uranium One/Russian bribery informant, offered no evidence of Clinton guilt in the case. That has been strongly refuted by his lawyer Victoria Toensing.

The Democrats’ memo claimed the FBI informant William Douglas Campbell offered no evidence that the Clintons were tied to Uranium One. They also said the FBI called him an inconsistent and unreliable source.

Mrs. Toensing responded in tweets.

#FakeNews. Reporter NEVER called me. Campbell said Russians bragged about influence with #Clintons. Said Russians paid APCO $3M to do free work for corrupt #ClintonFoundation. WJC got $500,000 for speech from Russians backing #UraniumOne stock. Guilty. #maga — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) March 8, 2018

#UraniumOne witness also told Congress Russians were confident Deal would be approved because of their influence with corrupt #Clintons. Russians mocked #Obama for being weak and naive about what they were doing. Dem Memo omits and twists facts. #maga — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) March 8, 2018

Mr. Campbell’s Lawyer Describes the Testimony

She also appeared on Lou Dobbs show this evening and gave more details about her client’s testimony. Someone is lying.