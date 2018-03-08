Democrat Memo Saying Clinton Is Innocent in Uranium One Is Not True

Earlier Thursday a memo was released by Democrats reporting that William Douglas Campbell, the Uranium One/Russian bribery informant, offered no evidence of Clinton guilt in the case. That has been strongly refuted by his lawyer Victoria Toensing.

The Democrats’ memo claimed the FBI informant William Douglas Campbell offered no evidence that the Clintons were tied to Uranium One. They also said the FBI called him an inconsistent and unreliable source.

Mrs. Toensing responded in tweets.

Mr. Campbell’s Lawyer Describes the Testimony

She also appeared on Lou Dobbs show this evening and gave more details about her client’s testimony. Someone is lying.

