Democrat Mob Attacks President Trump as a Racist Over Robert E. Lee

The media and other Democrats flat out lied and edited video to back up the lies for the purpose of falsely claiming President Trump went to the home of Ulysses S. Grant to praise Robert E. Lee’s actions during the Civil War.

They even said he told blacks to honor him.

THE DEMOCRAT MOB

President Donald Trump spoke in Ohio Friday night and told the story of Ulysses S. Grant defeating Robert E. Lee’s forces during the civil war. The media cherry-picked the speech and claimed he was “praising” Lee because he — Trump — is a racist white supremacist.

Trump was in Ohio, home to General/President Grant and he wasn’t there to praise Lee. He said Lee was a great general — a fact undisputed by historians — and Grant wasn’t seen as a great general but he was still able to defeat the South’s army.

INCREDIBLE

NBC News falsely claimed Trump called Lee “incredible”, but that was a lie. Trump was explaining to the audience that Ohio “gave you a general who was incredible. He drank a little bit too much. You know who I’m talking about right?”

The only general who fits that description of the two is Grant.

The media is either ignorant or willfully malicious or both.

“So, Robert E. Lee was a great general,” Trump said. “And Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He couldn’t beat Robert E. Lee.”

Trump then talked about how Lee “was winning battle after battle after battle” and no other general knew “how the hell to win.”

“And one day, it was looking really bad,” Trump said. “And Lincoln just said, ‘You.’ Hardly knew his name. And they said, ‘Don’t take him, he’s got a drinking problem.’ And Lincoln said, ‘I don’t care what problem he has. You guys aren’t winning.’”

He then called Grant a “great general”.

The point was that even someone with significant flaws can achieve greatness and the reverse is also true.

This feeds into the left’s other big lie that the right is racist. The left claims that the right was responsible for slavery and Jim Crow and is still racist. The truth is the Democrat KKK demanded members join the Democrat Party.

THE LYING MEDIA

WATCH: President Trump says “Robert E. Lee was a great general” during Ohio rally, calling the Confederate leader “incredible.” pic.twitter.com/HhsLI1Mk05 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 13, 2018

Trump praises Robert E. Lee, calls on blacks to ‘honor’ him with votes https://t.co/BR98vEVa7N — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 13, 2018

Journalism: Soledad O’Brien says Trump’s comments about Robert E. Lee are proof ‘racism in the GOP runs deep’ https://t.co/ByVvBNiuzz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 13, 2018

Robert E. Lee was not a great general, President Trump. He waged a war to hold onto the legal institution of white supremacy. https://t.co/TZvUood3kg — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) October 13, 2018

Trump’s now pandering so shamelessly to Confederate idiots that he’s actually praising the “incredible” Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at an OHIO rally (fun fact: Ohio was in the Union). That not even one person is booing him off the stage speaks volumes about these “patriots.” pic.twitter.com/dCPP2R3KMs — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 13, 2018