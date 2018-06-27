Democrat Open Borders Group Outside ICE HQ Chants, “F*** ICE, F*** Your Walls”

The Occupy ICE movement organized a protest outside ICE headquarters on Wednesday, chanting and cursing in support of open borders as they formed a human chain around the building. There were only about 100 people but some in the leftist media tried to say there were hundreds.

The movement aligns with the Democrat Party platform of open borders. This is what the Democrats have to offer for all Americans — anarchy and open borders.

Alejandra Alvarez of the CosechaMovement said: ‘We don’t believe in politicians’…’Obama played to the Latin community very well… people were like, ‘yes, yes, oh Obama,’ but he was the president who deported more people’.

DISMANTLE ICE, AMERICAN GESTAPO

Members of the movement want ICE done away with completley: “Dismantle ICE, they are the American gestapo,” one speaker said.

“Fuck your borders! Fuck your wall! We will make your system fall!” they chanted.

They joined arms and blocked traffic on 12 W. Apparently, there is not a lot of traffic so the police didn’t bother arresting them.

Rather than rush the ICE entrance, activists vow to remain in the middle of 12 St SW until “forcibly arrested” There is very little traffic on this street, and cops aren’t rushing to arrest anyone New chant: “Fuck your borders, fuck your walls, we will make your system fall” pic.twitter.com/m0cVh0XLUg — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 27, 2018

They stood outside the D.C. headquarters of ICE and were finally disbanded without arrests.

“Undocumented, unafraid!” So say protesters calling for ICE abolition outside of ICE HQ in D.C. pic.twitter.com/DiZrP5XTHT — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 27, 2018

Here is another chant.”From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go.” That would be great for Israel. They would be quickly overrun by terrorists.

New chant at ICE occupation attempt in D.C.: “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have gotta go” pic.twitter.com/s798tM19mu — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 27, 2018

“Quit your jobs”, they chanted.

Anti-ICE protesters chant “quit your jobs” pic.twitter.com/5DCkbniBwQ — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 27, 2018