Democrat Open Borders Group Outside ICE HQ Chants, “F*** ICE, F*** Your Walls”

The Occupy ICE movement organized a protest outside ICE headquarters on Wednesday, chanting and cursing in support of open borders as they formed a human chain around the building. There were only about 100 people but some in the leftist media tried to say there were hundreds.

The movement aligns with the Democrat Party platform of open borders. This is what the Democrats have to offer for all Americans — anarchy and open borders.

Alejandra Alvarez of : ‘We don’t believe in politicians’…’Obama played to the Latin community very well… people were like, ‘yes, yes, oh Obama,’ but he was the president who deported more people’.

DISMANTLE ICE, AMERICAN GESTAPO

Members of the movement want ICE done away with completley: “Dismantle ICE, they are the American gestapo,” one speaker said.

“Fuck your borders! Fuck your wall! We will make your system fall!” they chanted.

They joined arms and blocked traffic on 12 W. Apparently, there is not a lot of traffic so the police didn’t bother arresting them.

They stood outside the D.C. headquarters of ICE and were finally disbanded without arrests.

Here is another chant.”From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go.” That would be great for Israel. They would be quickly overrun by terrorists.

“Quit your jobs”, they chanted.

