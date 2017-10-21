Democrat Party Idol, Mad Max Waters Goes on a Crazed Twitter Rant

President Trump says there is some fake news out there and Twitter is a vehicle he uses to present his viewpoint to the people without bias. The President expressed his views about the Frederica Wilson situation yesterday, after she made her comments condemning the President and his chief of staff.

The President made a condolence call to the widow of a fallen Green Beret which Wilson listened in on and went immediately to the media within minutes of the call. The President was then defended by his chief of staff, ret. General John Kelly., who took the President’s place as the target.

That brought out the Democrat Party’s “rock star”, “Auntie Maxine”.

Her tweets are in reference to a couple mistakes the COS made when he characterized a speech Wilson made several years ago. The Florida Sun-Sentinel released the full video of Wilson’s speech.

There is no question she hyped her role during her long speech, but not over the funding, it was over her alleged role in rushing the naming of the building.

The Sun-Sentinel article says the ret. General misrepresented the story but slanted the story to favor the new rock star of the Democrat Party, mad hatter, Frederica Wilson.

The publication emphasized she wasn’t in Congress. That’s true, she wasn’t but she was a State Senator and a state Representative before that.

She took credit for the naming of the building days before the dedication, not for the funding of the building at the dedication.

The general’s memory was faulty about details but the media went right to calling him a liar. It was a distinction without a difference. His entire moving speech was forgotten and his reputation is being trashed over a memory lapse.

Democrats rushed to call this honorable man who fought for his country, a liar, in defense of a woman who set the President up over a condolence call that Wilson disgracefully listened in on because nothing is sacred to the far-left and their useful idiots. Following is the clip of her bragging about herself in the naming. The full clip can be watched at the Sun-Sentinel.

You can listen to Chief of Staff Kelly’s speech in full on this link. The fact that Wilson might have set up the President over a condolence call is now forgotten. Bill O’Reilly discussed the possible set up this week with Glenn Beck.

