Democrat Party Idol, Mad Max Waters Goes on a Crazed Twitter Rant

President Trump says there is some fake news out there and Twitter is a vehicle he uses to present his viewpoint to the people without bias. The President expressed his views about the Frederica Wilson situation yesterday, after she made her comments condemning the President and his chief of staff.

The President made a condolence call to the widow of a fallen Green Beret which Wilson listened in on and went immediately to the media within minutes of the call. The President was then defended by his chief of staff, ret. General John Kelly., who took the President’s place as the target.

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

That brought out the Democrat Party’s “rock star”, “Auntie Maxine”.

Gen. Kelly, you earned 4 stars & had a successful career. Now you’ve fallen prey to a “moron” in an effort to protect his career. Apologize. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

If the wife and family of Sgt. Johnson feel they were disrespected by Trump, then they were disrespected. Period! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

Gen. Kelly has been tainted by Trump lying in the face of facts. Hasn’t he seen the same video of Rep. Wilson that everyone else has seen? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

General Kelly has lied. Rep. Wilson has conducted herself w/ dignity. The only empty barrel I see is the one in the Oval Office. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

Even the most honorable people are not immune to being overtaken by the filth wreaking from the Trump White House day after day. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

What is it about the Trump White House that transforms everyone into liars? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

Trump has no business calling anyone “wacky” when his own Sec. of State is ashamed of him and thinks he’s a moron. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 21, 2017

Her tweets are in reference to a couple mistakes the COS made when he characterized a speech Wilson made several years ago. The Florida Sun-Sentinel released the full video of Wilson’s speech.

There is no question she hyped her role during her long speech, but not over the funding, it was over her alleged role in rushing the naming of the building.

The Sun-Sentinel article says the ret. General misrepresented the story but slanted the story to favor the new rock star of the Democrat Party, mad hatter, Frederica Wilson.

The publication emphasized she wasn’t in Congress. That’s true, she wasn’t but she was a State Senator and a state Representative before that.

She took credit for the naming of the building days before the dedication, not for the funding of the building at the dedication.

The general’s memory was faulty about details but the media went right to calling him a liar. It was a distinction without a difference. His entire moving speech was forgotten and his reputation is being trashed over a memory lapse.

Democrats rushed to call this honorable man who fought for his country, a liar, in defense of a woman who set the President up over a condolence call that Wilson disgracefully listened in on because nothing is sacred to the far-left and their useful idiots. Following is the clip of her bragging about herself in the naming. The full clip can be watched at the Sun-Sentinel.

You can listen to Chief of Staff Kelly’s speech in full on this link. The fact that Wilson might have set up the President over a condolence call is now forgotten. Bill O’Reilly discussed the possible set up this week with Glenn Beck.