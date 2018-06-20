Democrat Party of Racism, Want Proof?

by Harvey Miller

The Democratic Party Has Been, Is, And Will Continue To Be, the Party Of Racism!

Want Proof?

The Democratic Party was the Party of Slavery.

The Democratic Party was the K.K.K.

The Democratic Party was the party of Segregation.

The Democratic Party was the party of Strom Thurmond, Lester Maddox, George Wallace, Robert Byrd to mention but a few, and the “Dixiecrats” who fought against integration.

DEMOCRAT POLICIES DESTROYED BLACK FAMILIES

The policies put forth by the Democratic Party, Welfare, Food Stamps, Government oversight into families have destroyed the Black families in America, making them dependent on Government over self-reliance.

In 1965 in the black family, the out-of-wedlock birthrate was 25 percent among blacks.

In 1991, 68 percent of Black children were born outside of marriage.

In 2011, 72% of Black babies were born to unwed mothers.

In 2015, 77.3 percent of non-immigrant black births were illegitimate.

More than three-quarters of African American births are to unmarried women, nearly double the illegitimacy rate of all other births, according to new federal data.

The national non-immigrant average is 42 percent, and it was 30 percent for whites.

The Federal Government has taken over the parenting roll in most Black families.

Those on welfare, SNAP along with the other Federal benefits are trapped in this dependent situation.

Since 1973 19 almost 20 million Black babies have been terminated through abortion.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2009 NY Times Interview Roe Vs.Wade: “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

Martin Luther King, Jr’s name is dragged out whenever his words help prove a point for the Democrats. They claim that he was once a recipient of an award by planned parenthood.

What is neglected to add is the fact that, at that time P.P. was opposed to abortion.

In 2017 Planned Parenthood honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a tweet saying “On Martin Luther King, Jr. day, we celebrate the man who dedicated his life to ending oppression.”

Pro-life activists have long argued that King, a devoutly Christian minister, was against abortion and would be active in opposing Roe v. Wade, a decision that was delivered several years after his assassination. King never directly addressed the topic of abortion during his life.

Pro-abortion activists often point to the fact that King accepted an award from Planned Parenthood in 1966, but it’s important to point out that at the time of that award, even Planned Parenthood was officially against abortion.

In 1952 P.P. made the distinction between birth control (which they advocated) and abortion: “Is birth control abortion? Definitely not. An abortion kills the life of a baby after it has begun. It is dangerous to your life and health. It may make you sterile so that when you want a child you cannot have it. Birth control merely postpones the beginning of life.”

MLK Jr. once said: “The Negro cannot win as long as he is willing to sacrifice the lives of his children for comfort and safety.” How can the “Dream” survive if we murder the children? Every aborted baby is like a slave in the womb of his or her mother. The mother decides his or her fate.”

The NAACP has become little more than an arm of the Democratic [PROGRESSIVE] Party

It should be noted that the founding of the NAACP, formed in 1909 as a bi-racial organization to advance justice for African Americans, has failed to “practice what they preach” at nearly every turn.

They routinely condemn Black Conservative and Black Republicans.

The following four individuals (white Liberal Republicans) who played significant roles of leadership, influence, and outcome within the organization and the African American community itself.

Mary Ovington White- joined the Republican Party in 1905; NAACP founder and executive secretary.

Morefield Storey- First president of the NAACP; the primary battle was against American imperialism.

Joel Spingarn- Second president of the NAACP; a liberal Republican who became a Progressive.

John Dewey- an influential member of the board; known as the Father of Progressive Education.

