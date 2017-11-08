Democrat Politician Arrested for Disgusting Charge Involving Children

A 66-year old Democrat Pennsylvania lawmaker has resigned after a shocking arrest on child porn charges that allegedly included photos of children being abused sexually by animals. The horrible photos reportedly contained images of children as young as two years old being sexually abused.

Democrat Philip Ahr served on Radnor Township Board of Commissioners as the board’s president.

Ahr was arrested on October 11 after a police investigation found that he had been engaging in online activity at least since 2013. Police say he went by the name “Daddy XX”.

District Attorney Jack Whelan said he was shocked by the evidence, according to ABC News. The DA was very shocked because the children were as young as 2.

“A portion of the images and videos depicted sadomasochistic sexual abuse, and children being sexually abused by animals,” the D.A.’s office noted in a news release.

Whatever the punishment is for this crime, it isn’t harsh enough. He is an evil man.