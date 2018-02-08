Democrat Presidential Hopefuls for 2020

Eric Holder, famous for Fast & Furious, wants to be your president in 2020. He’s delusional at best. If you don’t like him, you might be able to vote for the aged Joe Biden who is also considering a run. And if that doesn’t work out, there’s open borders proponent Julian Castro.

They are all far-left.

In December, private citizen Eric Holder threatened the President that if he tried to fire Robert Mueller it would not be tolerated. He threw out these threats on behalf of all Americans.

Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned:any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 14, 2017

DOJ leadership-do your jobs, step up. DOJ/FBI/Special Counsel ALL attacked by WH. That matters. Support these people who keep our nation safe, insure justice and are last defense against a real threat to our democracy. Speak out-Leadership/Courage more important than job security — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 4, 2017