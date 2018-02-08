Democrat Presidential Hopefuls for 2020

By
S.Noble
-
0
Share

Eric Holder, famous for Fast & Furious, wants to be your president in 2020. He’s delusional at best. If you don’t like him, you might be able to vote for the aged Joe Biden who is also considering a run. And if that doesn’t work out, there’s open borders proponent Julian Castro.

They are all far-left.

In December, private citizen Eric Holder threatened the President that if he tried to fire Robert Mueller it would not be tolerated. He threw out these threats on behalf of all Americans.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply