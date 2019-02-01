Democrat Rep Omar Uses Psycho Math to Call for 90% Taxes to START

By
S.Noble
-
1

If you say you will tax the rich, Americans seem to become catatonic, but what they should understand is that the rich pay most of the taxes and provide most of the jobs. After they get hit with taxes they will not be willing to pay, those benefits go away.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is a hardcore leftist who wanted to outdo Rep. Alexandria OCommie-Cortez who proposed a marginal tax rate of 70% on the 1%ers’ income. Omar did her one better and says 90% isn’t too much.

In other words, if a person makes over $300,000 in some states where that income is the top 1%, the amount over that would be taxed over 90 percent.

Then the amount would be taxed again by state and local governments. The rich would get to work for free over that amount and pay for the privilege.

How long before the 1% hide that money and the leftists have to go looking elsewhere for money to pay for their extravagances?

We have a 20 trillion dollar debt and all the left and others want to do is spend. Therefore, they would be compelled to go down the chain to the less wealthy until they hit the middle class. That’s how Socialism/Progressivism/Communism work.

OMAR CAN’T DO MATH

“There are a few things that we can do,” Rep. Omar said in an interview with “Through Her Eyes.”

“One of them is that we can increase the taxes that people are paying who are the extremely wealthy in our communities. So, 70 percent, 80 percent, we’ve had it as high as 90 percent. So, that’s a place we can start.”

“The one percent must pay their fair share,” she continued.

Rep. Omar mentioned the tax increase as a way to pay for programs like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal being championed by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

She wants to cut defense of course. She said this is a place to START. If so, where does it end?

Running on high taxes is very popular among Democrats. The politics of envy they embrace requires one to outdo the other. What happens when they get to 100%?

Democrats in general are running on higher taxes. They’re crazy. The economy is going well, why would they do this?

THE RESPONSES

These are a few of the responses. We mostly left out the ones calling her ignorant and a moron.

1 COMMENT

  2. Are there any sane Democrats left to denounce these anti social communists who have infiltrated the party or do they sanction these individuals who never made a living on their own and gotten elected by a bunch of parasites wishing to live off the hard worked efforts of those who earned what they own. Now they want more death taxes as well . They are out to ruin the country.

Leave a Reply