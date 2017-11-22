Democrat Rep. Under Investigation for a Whole Slew of Felonies

CBS has a report out about Democratic Rep. Robert Brady of Pennsylvania who is being investigated by the FBI for a slew of felonies. Looks like he paid off his primary opponent in 2012 to not run but he has not been charged – yet.

The information came via a search warrant application filed in the federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

There is meat to this since two political consultants have already been charged in the campaign finance probe involving Brady’s reelection.

Last month, federal prosecutors said Kenneth Smukler and Donald Jones planned a scheme for the Brady campaign to make a $90,000 campaign donation to Jimmie Moore. It was to pay down his debt and get him out of the race.

FBI Special Agent Jonathan Szeliga says he has “probable cause to believe that Kenneth Smukler, Robert Brady, Donald “D.A.” Jones, Jimmie Moore, and Carolyn Cavaness and others known and unknown have committed violations,” including conspiracy, false statements, and causing false campaign contribution reports, and limits on campaign contributions and expenditures.

Uh, oh!

