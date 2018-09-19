No Democrat in this country and most of the media do not care about the unfairness of an attack on a man with a stellar reputation without evidence. They seek to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

MEN, DO THE RIGHT THING FOR A CHANGE

Leftist Democrat Senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, is a star among them. She says “men in this country — just shut up and step up! Do the right thing for a change.”

“Of course it helps that there are women on that committee, but you know what? I expect the men in this country and the men in this committee … to demand an FBI investigation,” Hirono said. “But really, guess who’s perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country! And I just want to say to the men in this country — just shut up and step up! Do the right thing for a change.”

That is truly a vicious slur against men, a stereotyping of men. It’s a surprise she didn’t say, white men.

Hirono also told the media what to do. She told them to go after Senate Republicans — “hold them accountable” and disingenuously claims Kavanaugh was put on a “fast track”.