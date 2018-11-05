Democrat Sweetheart Ana Navarro Lies, Then Calls Trump a “Racist Pig”

America’s favorite fake conservative Ana Navarro screeched out anti-Trump insults on CNN Monday as Chris Cuomo argued Trump’s “playing a game” by questioning illegal immigration.

CNN likely gave her a bonus for that.

Navarro claimed Trump called all Mexicans rapists and murderers when in fact he says Mexico is sending some people who are rapists and murderers. And he is correct.

She called the President a “racist pig.” Miss Ana doesn’t seem to want to dial it down as the left insists the President must do.

Cuomo was discussing the immigration talk before the mid-terms and when he said Trump’s “playing games”, he didn’t explain who conjured up the “imaginary” caravans. It certainly wasn’t Republicans or the President.

CNN says the caravans are “imaginary”. If the left refuses to admit the caravans even exist, they don’t have to admit leftist groups organized them. More importantly, Democrats don’t have to admit they want all these would-be illegal aliens in the country — unvetted.

Ana screamed that Trump called Haiti a “s***hole”. Personally, I’ve been there and it is. Their leadership is corrupt. That’s not racism, it’s just a description.

