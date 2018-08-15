Democrat Thought Leader Says “America Was Never That Great”

S.Noble
The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, told an audience Wednesday that “America was….never that great.” It’s his idea of a retort to the slogan, “Make America Great Again.” This is a man whose family has made a fortune off the United States system.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” the hack said.

He is clearly pandering to the hate America crowd, but what a slap at our military and our vets. Those men and women who put their lives on the line for an America that isn’t so great according to a Democrat thought leader.

When he said it he drew gasps and some giggles from the New York audience.

Cuomo added, “We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged, we will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution,” he said.

Do women really fall for this obvious identity politics ploy?

He wants to run for President in 2020. Will this be his slogan? America sucks is a good slogan and all the Democrat candidates should adopt it.

His office tried to walk it back with this transparent statement: “Governor Cuomo disagrees with the President. The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential.”

Social media reacted

His father seemed to like America.

