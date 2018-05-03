Democrat Wave Now a Progressive Tsunami with “Staggering Funding”

“We’ve been waiting for you,” Barack Obama tweeted to leftist David Hogg and his followers last February. It was a disquieting message backed up by Hillary Clinton’s tweets. It is a message that is meant for the entire Democrat base, not simply the youth at Stoneman High. The Obama-Clinton hard-left is gearing up for, as they put it, a tsunami of Progressive candidates ready to take over the nation’s political offices this November.

Radical Progressives including Hillary Clinton will challenge the so-called blue wave that Democrats expect to take place in the mid-term election. Clinton is a Progressive as she has said. Hillary is whatever will win elections but she has always leaned Marxist. Back in the 1990s when she came up with her almost-Single Payer healthcare plan, she bombed. Later she said the lesson she learned was to implement these changes incrementally. That is what Barack Obama did and it is what the Progressives are doing.

Progressives include some liberals but they are Communist and Socialist-light.

Hillary and billionaire leftists are funding and pushing radicals who look more moderate than they actually are. Many were in the military or the CIA. None wear the hammer and sickle on their lapels but it’s in their hearts.

The political line they will use is Democrats are too establishment, too slow-moving, too patient. The far-left feels it is now time to move ahead. Hillary Clinton, the incrementalist, has joined forces with the hard-left and is pushing for the same agenda — Bernie-light.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee recently assembled a bustling crowd of 450 active progressive candidates for a boot camp-style conference in the nation’s capital. David Brock of Media Matters and the infamous George Soros, along with people like Tom Steyer are behind it. Free Beacon reported on it and on their past manifestos.

The Progressives say Democrats can no longer simply resist, they must stand for these hardcore leftist values and fight for them. It’s sort of a Tea Party for the leftists.

MSNBC, the hate-the-right, channel is picking up on it and has launched a “Dems Divided” series to promote the fake division. There is no division. Democrats have embraced the far-left.

It’s a smokescreen. They are just mustering up hate and chaos to get out the vote. They are telling Democrats they must vote for these hard-left candidates to make change.

Staggering Funding in What Is Described as a Takeover

The funding for Progressive candidates from Soros, Hillary and others has been described as “staggering”. Millions have been spent on elections for even the smallest local elections. That is how the hardcore Fascist left changes the USA.

In both the leaked Podesta and Soros emails, the leftists talk about being poised to take over every level of government and the media. They have a 50-state strategy to infiltrate every area of government at the local and state level. They have a spidery network throughout the United States and they aren’t going anywhere soon.

Hillary and her Onward Together PAC is training and promoting hard-left candidates. Hillary’s PAC has indirectly funded Antifa.

We now see the plan in action.

Ask me if I give a d@mn about Stormy Daniels or Trump’s faults and I will tell you “no” and it will remain so as long as the hardcore leftists want to take our freedoms. Trump wants to turn the government back to the people. It’s all we have folks.

The Progressives will destroy anyone who stands in their way to make us into statists.