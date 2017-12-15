Democratic Party Director Resigns Amid Accusations of Sexual Assault

A regional director of the California Democratic Party has resigned after he acted sexually aggressive towards one woman and another woman came forward with allegations that he raped her at an Executive Board meeting in November, 2016.

Craig Cheslog was recently accused by multiple witnesses of acting “in an inappropriate and sexually aggressive manner” towards a colleague at the Westin San Francisco Airport Hotel in November. Seeing his behavior prompted a 23-year-old woman to come forward with allegations that he raped her after the meeting last year in which #MeToo was a prominent topic.

The accusation was put forward in a letter by the Democratic Party Chairman who called for his resignation in a November 29 letter.

“The level to which this activity advanced made a number of those in attendance uncomfortable,” the letter stated. It added that another member reported “that Mr. Cheslog raped her at a CDP executive board meeting the previous year.”

Ironically, the alleged rape incident occurred during a weekend where the prevention of sexual harassment of women in politics was a dominant theme in the wake of the #metoo movement.

Since the report, Cheslog, a member of the Acalanes Union High School District Board of Trustees, has been fired from his job at Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that helps families navigate media and technology, the LA Times reported.

He is the father of two teenagers, 18 and 15. Almost all mention of his has been wiped from the Democrat Party, Common Sense Media, and he has protected his tweets.