Democrats Admit DREAMers Are “Critical” for “Future Electoral Success”

The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund circulated a memo on Monday calling illegal immigrants brought here at a young age — so-called “Dreamers” — a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.,” the Daily Caller reported.

The reason they are saying this is because there are at least 1.9 million so-called DREAMers and most, if not all, will vote for Democrats. They will also bring their families into the country to vote for Democrats. Studies show that each one brings at least seven other family members. Those are serious numbers – enough to forever change the country.

The goal of the Democrats and especially CAP is to have a permanent Progressive voting majority.

The 1.5 million who were given amnesty in the Reagan era completely and forever changed California from a red to a socialist state.

Former Clinton operative Jennifer Palmieri tells her allies in the memo to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

CAP Action’s memo says protecting DACA is not only a “moral imperative” for Democrats, it also key to getting votes.

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” reads Palmieri’s memo, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond,” reads the memo. “In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”

CAP is funded by George Soros and has been run by John Podesta, Clinton’s former campaign manager. Their goal as leaked emails showed is to have a one-party nation. We can all be New York and California.

