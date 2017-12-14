Democrats Are Angry with Rosenstein for Releasing Incriminating FBI Emails

Democrats only want information leaked or released if it incriminates Republicans. The fact that the emails released this week make pro-Clinton, anti-Trump FBI staff look plotting and corrupt has them furious.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is in the crosshairs of the angry left-wing mob because he didn’t block the release of the Peter Strzok-Lisa Page emails which suggest an FBI conspiracy to take down Donald Trump.

The pro-Clinton, anti-Trump messages were uncovered during the witch hunt against Trump and exposed what appears to be corruption on behalf of pro-Clinton embeds in the FBI.

One of the messages by agent Strzok spoke of an “insurance policy” he seemed ready to unleash in case Trump was elected. Another text by his mistress Lisa Page suggested they communicate via the “secret phones” they use with Hillary. Pretty damning stuff.

One of the irate Democrats was Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin who is one of 58 House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump without any evidence of a crime. Today he attacked Rosenstein.

Raskin claimed the release of the text messages show “that there are people in the Department of Justice who apparently are cooperating with this effort to undermine the integrity and the strength of this special counsel investigation.”

The DOJ, Raskin argued, should have withheld the damning messages, which were exchanged on taxpayer-funded cell phones.

Raskin said “the key thing to understand is that all of those text messages are totally irrelevant” and claimed they were nothing more than political opinions.

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Mother Jones on Wednesday that the messages “are being used for propaganda purposes.” She added: “I think there’s an ongoing effort to malign both Bob Mueller and the work that that Special Counsel Office is doing. They are grabbing at every single thing to try to demean him.”

They’re the propagandists but this is what they do, say the opposite of what is actually the reality.

Benjamin Wittes, a staunch ally of former FBI director James Comey, claimed in a blog post that the text messages’ publication were part of “a partisan circus.”

In his testimony on Wednesday, Rosenstein said the DOJ “consulted with the inspector general to determine that he had no objection to releasing the material” before doing so. “If he had, we would not have released it,” Rosenstein said.

The Inspector General’s report might be done by Spring.