“Democrats Are FIRMLY Against the Wall” as the Border Crisis Grows

While Democrats prove they will only support open borders, the President has tried in all earnest to build the wall as promised. Meanwhile, take a look at the videos below which provide a snapshot into life at the border.

Schumer said there will be no wall within hours of the supposed deal, daring the President to attempt getting one.

“Democrats are firmly against the wall,” Schumer said after the President’s concession

The President will have to declare a national emergency to get the wall. It’s the only play left, and when he goes ahead with it, the Democrats will sue and get to call him a dictator.

Chuck Schumer mocks President Trump: “Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson… Democrats are firmly against the wall.” pic.twitter.com/mtaHf4VNCT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2019

THEY AREN’T SENDING THEIR BEST

The man who wrote this is a reconquista who thinks the southwest belongs to Mexico and it must be taken back.

BORDER PATROL PELTED BY ROCKS

Raw footage of Border Patrol detaining illegal aliens attempting to enter the US illegally. Bystanders accuse the agents of excessive force, scream and throw rocks at them.

Agents were trying to arrest a man resisting capture.

This is a popular crossing area for drug smugglers. Miguel Aleman is a city under the control of the Gulf Cartel and is considered one of the main smuggling corridors into Texas. The Mexican border city served as a battleground for fierce gun battles between the Gulf Cartel and its rivals.

Watch:

NEW MEXICO BORDER CRISIS

These New Mexico ranchers talk about the danger at the border. The drug dealers are causing the most problems. The illegal aliens break into their homes and steal.

“We have a crisis down here,” one rancher said. The other all agreed.

Watch:

Watch the film crew stage a scene to make Border Patrol look bad: