Democrats Are Taking the Next Step in Gun Control

The Daily Caller reports that after the ‘March for Our Lives’ rally Saturday, Democrats in both the House and Senate introduced a new bill requiring background checks and wait until you hear what the checks are for.

They want background checks to buy bullets.

“You do not have the right to bear bullets,” said Congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz at a press conference Monday announcing the bill.

The Ammunition Background Check Act was introduced by Wasserman Schultz in the House and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in the Senate.

Thirty-six Democrats are co-sponsoring the bill.

This is insane and it is where the Democrats want to take us. They want our guns and clearly don’t believe in the 2nd Amendment. Fortunately, not a single Republican signed on to this nonsensical bill.