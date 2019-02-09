Democrats: Babies—Unborn or Newborn Are Not Quite Human

Governor Northam of Virginia has a novel twist on the value of human life. But it’s not so novel, really. It all revolves around a longtime Democratic axiom: that unborn babies are not really human. They’ve clung to this absurd doctrine since Roe in 1973.

This deranged assertion made it possible to kill babies in the womb—in brazen defiance of the Constitution, which clearly prohibits taking human life without due process.

Unfortunately, their opponents have failed to challenge this nonsensical position.

The amoral Democrats claim an unborn child is not human. But if not, what form of life is it—a lizard, maybe or a woodchuck? NO:

From the moment of conception, a child is fully human. Its DNA proves that. Since it is indisputably human, that child has constitutional rights, if born in the U.S.

Thus, we do not need to pass a law that prohibits killing a newborn baby; we already have one—the Constitution. It’s unquestionable that the Roe decision violated the Constitution in at least two Amendments:

The Fifth Amendment: “nor [shall any person] be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” This protection is extended to the states by the 14th Amendment. Here’s Section 1:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” Therefore, Section 1 of the 14th protects all persons born in the United States—including babies.

They are in fact born citizens, and as the Fifth Amendment says: “no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States…” Obviously, killing a citizen is abridging his rights.

But there’s more in the 14th Amendment: “…not shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law;

nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The 14th Amendment was added in order to ensure that former slaves will be treated as full human beings. Now, it’s being alleged that babies—unborn or born—are not full human beings.

The law that Virginia’s governor is pushing seems like something drastic and new. But it’s not new at all.

Gov Northam explained the proposed law: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother,” he said on WTOP’s “Ask The Governor.”

Untermenschen

This is reminiscent of Dr. Mengele, one of the SS men who passed judgment on the Jews when they got off the trains at Auschwitz 2, or Birkenau. The Nazis called the Jews “untermenschen”—subhumans who were killed if they were judged unable to work.

A pregnant woman at Auschwitz was doomed. It’s reported that “Dr. Mengele would take all the correct medical precautions while delivering a baby at Auschwitz, yet only a half hour later, he would send the mother and baby to be gassed and burned in the crematorium.”

He made the babies comfortable before he killed them.

Of course, this law would violate the 14th Amendment, which says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

That makes a child a citizen the second it’s born—the much-discussed Birthright Citizenship. A citizen is entitled to due process. Moreover, the Fifth Amendment guarantees that right to any PERSON: “nor [shall any person] be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

This guarantees illegal aliens an attorney and their day in court, but apparently not a newborn baby, who is a citizen. The latter gets a doctor or two passing judgment on him.

