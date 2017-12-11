Democrats Blame Trump for Islamic Migrant’s Terror Attack in NYC

Muslim-ISIS terrorist Akayed Ullah, who tried to slaughter innocents in New York City’s Port Authority, told investigators his fake motive for the attack — he said he carried out the attack because of recent Israeli actions in Gaza, a law enforcement source allegedly told CNN.

That is the motive the left wants to run with and the terrorists know it. They easily play them.

[Later reports say he claimed he was set off by Christmas ads]

CNN’s Evan Perez is blaming Donald Trump for stating the fact that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, but they should blame Chuck Schumer who has been pushing for this.

Perez is deliberately playing right into the hands of terrorists. He’s collaborating and is a traitor to this country. Let’s call this what it is.

The real motive is Ullah is an Islamic extremist who is an ISIS terrorist engaged in the worldwide jihad.

Obama official Ben Rhodes was also out immediately blaming the President.

Not even veiling the cynicism of supporting policies that radicalize the Palestinians and then blaming their political leadership for whatever happens. https://t.co/UPNW5jy3Sw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 9, 2017

Amid all the confusion over today’s terror attack in New York City, the MSNBC panel today was deeply concerned about….not bombs….not radical Islamists…GUNS! Even though a migrant Islamist committed today’s crime, it’s not about immigration and our [robust] vetting system, don’t let them turn it into that says MSNBC, it’s about guns.

If people want to blame anyone other than the terrorists for the uptick in terrorism, they might want to look at the more likely culprits — socialist/sharia supporter Linda Sarsour and communist Bill de Blasio or Barack Obama and the Democrats who relaxed all screening procedures and okayed people with terrorist ties for immigration.

De Blasio is the one who stopped all surveillance of mosques and Sarsour is a Hamas supporter.

Manhattan authorities allow terrorists to walk down the streets with their ISIS flags…it’s about PC and Democrat voters.

