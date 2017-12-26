Democrats Caught Manufacturing Mueller-Firing Crisis

Fox News reports that their sources insist Special Counsel Robert Mueller is not going to be fired and the Trump lawyers have an “excellent” relationship with Mueller and his team. The story about Mueller being fired is a complete fabrication.

“The fact is [Democrats] have been caught red-handed manufacturing a crisis and all the phony allegations,” one source said.

Rep. Jackie Speier seems to have started the lie and the hard-left troublemakers have promised to launch street “protests” the minute it happens.

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier claimed a week ago that “the rumor on the Hill” was Trump would fire Mueller at the end of this week, after lawmakers leave D.C. for the recess – which has not happened as of Monday.

“It would be a Saturday massacre – worse than that,” Speier said on KQED Newsroom last week. “Without a doubt there will be an impeachment effort.”

The Trump administration, press secretary Sarah Sanders, President Trump and others, have repeatedly said they have no intention of firing Robert Mueller.

Trump would be within his rights if he did.

Rep. Jackie Speier

Speier and the Democrats have continually agitated and stirred up the followers. They appear to be desperate as the GOP closes in on questionable behavior at the FBI.

Rep. Adam Schiff

Another troublemaker is Adam Schiff aka pencil neck.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez

Another anti-American agitator is Luis Gutierrez. When he’s not demanding amnesty for 1.9 million Dreamers [who will bring in 7 more each via chain migration], he is insisting Trump will fire Mueller.

