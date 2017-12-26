Democrats Caught Manufacturing Mueller-Firing Crisis

Fox News reports that their sources insist Special Counsel Robert Mueller is not going to be fired and the Trump lawyers have an “excellent” relationship with Mueller and his team. The story about Mueller being fired is a complete fabrication.

“The fact is [Democrats] have been caught red-handed manufacturing a crisis and all the phony allegations,” one source said.

Rep. Jackie Speier seems to have started the lie and the hard-left troublemakers have promised to launch street “protests” the minute it happens.

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier claimed a week ago that “the rumor on the Hill” was Trump would fire Mueller at the end of this week, after lawmakers leave D.C. for the recess – which has not happened as of Monday.

“It would be a Saturday massacre – worse than that,” Speier said on KQED Newsroom last week. “Without a doubt there will be an impeachment effort.”

The Trump administration, press secretary Sarah Sanders, President Trump and others, have repeatedly said they have no intention of firing Robert Mueller.

Trump would be within his rights if he did.

Speier and the Democrats have continually agitated and stirred up the followers. They appear to be desperate as the GOP closes in on questionable behavior at the FBI.

Proud to stand with @RepMaxineWaters and 170 other @HouseDemocrats who have demanded that @POTUS stop his ceaseless and dangerous subversion of the #MuellerInvestigation and our US Intelligence Community. The President must stop playing into the hands of puppet master #Putin pic.twitter.com/wvgZkKBm27 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) December 21, 2017

Another troublemaker is Adam Schiff aka pencil neck.

Beyond our investigation, here’s what has me really concerned: The attacks on Mueller, DOJ and FBI this week make it clear they plan to go after Mueller’s investigation. Aggressively and soon. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Another anti-American agitator is Luis Gutierrez. When he’s not demanding amnesty for 1.9 million Dreamers [who will bring in 7 more each via chain migration], he is insisting Trump will fire Mueller.

If Trump fires Mueller during Christmas, House Judiciary better be prepared to get to DC immediately | My letter to new Ranking Member @RepJerryNadler https://t.co/q8kZafVss5 #twill #Chicago #HJC @HouseJudDems — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) December 21, 2017