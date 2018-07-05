Democrats Come Out Strongly for Maxine Waters as ‘Revered’, a ‘Beacon’, an “Icon”

Maxine Waters is a corrupt, abusive politician who cares nothing for the truth. Two weeks ago, she encouraged her far-left crowd of admirers to harass Trump officials in public places.

Harassments easily become violent. She knows that and so do the Democrats claiming she didn’t encourage violence.

Even if she didn’t, what right do these people have to urge abuse of political opponents in restaurants, gas stations, the public square, especially when they are on their own time, with their families?

Referencing the harassment of Sarah Sanders, Kristjen Nielsen, and others, she said:

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”

House and Senate Minority Leaders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuch Schumer — for once — called her out and said it wasn’t the right thing to do. Their criticism was mild.

Just the same, it angered 200 top Democrat [Socialist] women leaders.

Nearly 200 black female leaders and allies outside of Congress have signed a letter calling on top congressional Democrats to defend Rep. Maxine Waters.

They “expressed” their “full support” and claim she was “unjustly attacked by Republicans and Democrats”. They shared their “profound indignation and deep disappointment” over their alleged “failure to protect Maxine Waters”. She was, they claim unfairly derided as “uncivil” and “unAmerican”.

She is “revered,” they said and affectionately called “Auntie Maxine”. She’s bringing in a new generation to the Democrat [Socialist] Party, they wrote.

They say she “stands bold and unafraid, serving as a beacon of light and hope, her singular voice, speaking powerfully and urging the nation to the moral high ground of justice. She continues the phenomenal legacy of leadership of Black women who paved the way for all women to break glass ceilings…”

“Moral high ground?” Seriously guys?

Therefore, there is little doubt that Maxine is the icon, the beacon, the idol, the face of the Democrat [Socialist] Party. They said it, not us.

If black women Democrats [Socialists] want to be respected, they have to make more sense.

CIVIL, ALL-AMERICAN MAXINE

Maxine calls political opponents ‘demons’, tells them to ‘go to Hell’, and she likes to refer to them as ‘scumbags’.

Here she is claiming Sharia aligns with the U.S. Constitution. She also attended a conference held by the hater Farrakhan.