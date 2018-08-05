Democrats continue to move towards an anti-Israel platform and a pro-terrorist one, albeit ever so subtly.

SIGNING ONTO A TERRORIST MOVEMENT

Seventy House Dems have signed a letter calling for taxpayer cash to be sent to Gaza. The letter was partly written by Rep. Mark Pocan who had sponsored an anti-Israel forum by pro-BDS groups, Frontpage Magazine reports.

“We urge you to immediately restore funding for humanitarian aid in Gaza because it plays a critical role in the larger US strategy to secure peace and stability in the region,” the lawmakers said.

BDS, “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions”, whose founding and funding have been linked to Hamas and other designated terror groups, has as its ultimate goal the isolation and eventual elimination of Israel.

BDS is most definitely anti-Israel and Gaza is run by terrorists backed by Iran.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who was recently in the news for calls to abolish ICE, reserved Capitol Hill space for an anti-Israel terror group forum.

The forum was organized by anti-Israel advocacy groups that have supported Israel boycotts [BDS] and have been cited for distributing propaganda slandering the Jewish state.

DEMS MEETING WITH TERRORISTS

Pocan, a supporter of the leftist Middle East advocacy group J Street, has come under fire in the past for meeting with a convicted terrorist associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a notorious terrorist group.

According to a newly published report in The Weekly Standard, five US Congressmen met last spring with Shawan Jabarin, who has alleged ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a recognized terrorist organization.

Political non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are essential actors in this story, noted Jerusalem-based research institute NGO Monitor. The NGOs are often leftists.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) accepted the trip to Ramallah and Jerusalem. It included a meeting with Jabarin, currently the General Director of the Palestinian NGO Al-Haq.

The Israeli Supreme Court has described Jabarin as a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, acting some of the time as the CEO of a human rights organization, and at other times as an activist in a terror organization which has not shied away from murder and attempted murder.”

Jabarin was found guilty of recruiting operatives on behalf of the PFLP in 1985 and has since been denied exit visas by Israel and Jordan.

BOOKER’S SIGNING ON

This past week, Cory Booker, another anti-Israel Democrat, posed with an anti-Israel group and proudly held their sign.

ALEXANDRIA O-CORTEZ, DEM STAR, IS ANTI-ISRAEL

The “future of the Democrat Party”, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Israel are occupiers.

Watch:

