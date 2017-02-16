Democrats Cry Treason But It Was Their Leader Who Betrayed Americans to Soviets

Senator Ted Kennedy was the ersatz leader of the Democratic Party until his death even though he left a young woman to die. He is also the man who asked our sworn enemies, the Soviets, to intervene in the 1984 election according to documents unearthed by Boris Yeltsin in 1991. The betrayal of the American electorate to Soviets was factual.

Aside from the giveaways by the last administration of U.S. technology and a U.S. uranium mine to Russians, Democrats extolled a leader who tried to get in bed with our enemies to defeat Ronald Reagan.

Barack Obama’s people are embedded in the government agencies including the intelligence agencies and they are engaged in an open war with President Trump. It is nothing less than an attempted coup of the lawfully-elected President. CNN, The NY Times, and The Washington Post are suggesting, or in CNN’s case outright accusing Donald Trump of treason with no facts, just innuendo.

If people want to talk actual treason, they need to discuss the act of treason by the Democrat labelled The Lion of the Senate by his Democrat colleagues. The report can be read at Forbes.

The lion not only sent secret messages to the Soviets during a cold war, he pleaded with them to intervene to overthrow President Reagan. There is no hyperbole here.

People not alive or young during the Cold War have to understand that it was so serious nuclear war was on the table.

Soviet documents were unearthed in the early 1990’s showing Kennedy literally asked the Soviets, to intervene on behalf of the Democratic party in the 1984 elections.

Kennedy’s secret communique to the communists, our avowed enemies, was kept secret so well that we didn’t find out until 1991, eight years after Kennedy engaged in what can be called an act of treason. Boris Yeltsin opened up the files that a reporter for the London Times exposed.

A 1983 memorandum composed by Victor Chebrikov, the top man at the KGB and addressed to Yuri Andropov, the top man in the entire USSR listed the subject as Sen. Edward Kennedy. In the memo Kennedy’s communique was described and discussed:

“On 9-10 May of this year,” the May 14 memorandum explained, “Sen. Edward Kennedy’s close friend and trusted confidant [John] Tunney was in Moscow.” (Tunney was Kennedy’s law school roommate and a former Democratic senator from California.) “The senator charged Tunney to convey the following message, through confidential contacts, to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Y. Andropov.”

The message was for a quid pro quo.

The Soviet leader was to lend the Democratic Party a hand in challenging Reagan in the 1984 presidential election. “The only real potential threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations,” the memorandum stated. “These issues, according to the senator, will without a doubt become the most important of the election campaign.”

Kennedy offered the following to Andropov in return for their efforts:

Kennedy said he would visit Moscow to help Soviets deal with Reagan. He would tell them how to improve their propaganda. “The main purpose of the meeting, according to the senator, would be to arm Soviet officials with explanations regarding problems of nuclear disarmament so they may be better prepared and more convincing during appearances in the USA.”

Another offer was to allow Andropov a few interviews on American television. “A direct appeal … to the American people will, without a doubt, attract a great deal of attention and interest in the country. … If the proposal is recognized as worthy, then Kennedy and his friends will bring about suitable steps to have representatives of the largest television companies in the USA contact Y.V. Andropov for an invitation to Moscow for the interviews. … The senator underlined the importance that this initiative should be seen as coming from the American side.”

Kennedy would rig the interviews to look like honest journalism.

It got little or no attention, however, until the publication of Paul Kengor’s book “The Crusader – Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism.”

But even then the actual text of the letter (which is in the book’s appendix pp 317-320) has gotten short shrift. That’s because our media has been corrupt for a very long time.

The text of the letter can be found here and below.

