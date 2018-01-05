Democrats Dangerous Second-in-Command “Should Terrify Democrats”

Tucker Carlson took on Keith Ellison, a very dangerous man who is currently the second-in-command of the Democratic National Committee. Ellison recently endorsed Antifa and has a very disturbing history.

Ellison tweeted this week about a book that he says should “strike fear in the heart of @Donald Trump” with a photo of himself holding the Antifa manual.

Why would it strike fear, Tucker asks, because Antifa will violently oppose people like Trump and his supporters.

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Ellison is not much of a threat right now but if the Democrats win back Congress in November, he and other haters, “people like him will have real power over your life. Are you ready for that?” Tucker asks.

Antifa self-describes as a communist anarchist organization bent on “peace through violence.” In their manual which was recently endorsed by Ellison, Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, it says, “You fight them with fists, so you don’t have to fight them with knives. You fight them with knives so you don’t have to fight them with guns. You fight them with guns so you don’t have to fight them with tanks.”

It was written by Dartmouth professor Mark Bray who endorses the tactic of silencing the opposition. He does not believe in free speech.

Ellison believes Bray’s work is “admirable, he’s said so,” Tucker says.

Not only does Ellison support this revolutionary group, he is opposed to our Constitution and holds cop killer Assata Shakur in high regard.

Ellison has called the Constitution “the best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples.”

Ellison has praised Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army wanted in the U.S. for the murder of a New Jersey State Trooper. He prayed that Cuba would not send her back to the United States.

According to Carlson and our own research, Ellison wrote a column calling for the creation of a black ethno-state when he was a law student.

Tucker thinks it “should terrify Democrats” but thinks they are ignoring him because he opposes Trump.

Media Matters is on a rampage tearing into Tucker, claiming he’s attacking House members. If Media Matters is against you, that’s a good thing.

There is something else working here – the Democrats are now extremists.

Ellison is a follower of Louis Farrakhan and has met with radical Islmists.

If you want to know more about Ellison’s background, listen to Scott Johnson who edits the Powerline Blog and who has researched Ellison extensively. He wrote a piece for The Weekly Standard, Keith Ellison for Dummies, you might want to read.