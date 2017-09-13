Democrats Flock to Bernie Sander’s Socialist Single Payer, It Pays for Illegals

The Democrats in Congress hope to be in full control of your health – your very life. They are looking to possibly use “free” healthcare for all as their main 2020 issue. It’s coming, though it’s not completely there yet. Many Democrats are now signing on to it.

Remember when Democrats said they didn’t want Single Payer and Obamacare would not lead to Single Payer? That’s a fading memory.

Democrats are trying to say Single Payer will save lives. Sounds good but there is no way to prove or disprove it. That fact, for them, is the beauty of it.

A GROWING NUMBER OF DEMOCRATS ARE SIGNING ON

Vanity Fair suggests that Single Payer aka StalinCare will be the winning issue for Democrats in 2020. After putting Hillary Clinton down for complaining that Sanders had no plan for how it would work — he didn’t have a plan — they reported that the sheer volume of Democrat senators signing on vindicates the avowed Socialist.

The “Medicare for all” proposal now includes Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Al Franken of Minnesota, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

“[Sanders’s] bill is aspirational, and I’m hopeful that it can serve as a starting point for where we need to go as a country,” Franken said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin became the first Democratic senator up for re-election in a state Trump carried to sign on to the proposal. So-called moderate Joe Manchin of West Virginia, which went for Trump by more than 40 points in 2016, said he is open to the idea of a single-payer system, though he expressed skepticism.

Also backing the bill are Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall of New Mexico, Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a reliably progressive Democrat up for re-election in Ohio, where Trump won by 8 percentage points, has thus far declined to get behind the bill – but it’s what he wants.

Pelosi has said she wants Single Payer and so has Chuck Schumer but they haven’t established it as their wedge issue yet. These are the trial balloons.

WHAT’S IN IT

The Bernie Socialist healthcare plan unveiled today envisions giving everybody living in the U.S., including ILLEGAL ALIENS, an enhanced version of Medicare with virtually no out-of-pocket spending as well as dental, vision and hearing aid coverage. It would more or less wipe out private health insurance and give the federal government the same power to set prices and establish a national health care budget that most other democratic nations have.

It’s completely unaffordable, will lead to high taxation, oppressive regulations, fewer qualified physicians, and severe rationing.

The only thing different about Sanders’ bill is a four-year transition during which we might be ALLOWED to purchase a public health insurance option. After that you will be fully enslaved to the government for your very health. It’s communism.

During the transition, children, up to age 18, would also be offered immediate access to the government-run plan. Over the next two years, the Medicare age would drop to 45, then 35 years old. By the fourth year, everyone would be eligible.

Sanders did not offer any way to pay for it in today’s announcement.

Single Payer was dropped in his own home state of Vermont because it’s unaffordable and it was dropped in California for the same reason.

Private health insurance companies would be used to pay for elective treatments, such as plastic surgery, and, according to Vox, the Department of Veterans Affairs plans and the Indian Health Services plans would continue to exist.

Democrats will not stop until they get StalinCare and any illegal who comes into the country from anywhere will receive it. You the taxpayer will pay for it.

When the government controls your health and your money, there’s hardly anything else that matters. We are not going to stop at Socialism. There is no doubt the end goal is Communism.