Democrats Hate Trump’s DACA Deal

The Trump administration has asked lawmakers to include very tough border security and immigration enforcement measures in any deal to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program the administration is ending in less than six months.

Trump’s legislative director Marc Short stressed that DACA recipients are full-grown adults, who are at a working age.

Trump’s calling for a crackdown on child border crossers [including teen gang bangers] pouring in from Central America. Also included is money for the President’s border wall and cuts to legal immigration.

CNN reported: He wants to tighten the standard for asylum protections, beef up staffing, crack down on sanctuary cities, expand the ways would-be immigrants can be rejected and cutting back significantly on the number of ways that immigrants can obtain green cards in the US by restricting family categories and transforming the employment-based system.

Many of the proposals are deal-breakers for Democrats.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were quick to say it shows Trump “can’t be serious” about reaching a deal. Many of the items are “anathema” to Democrats.

“We told the President at our meeting that we were open to reasonable border security measures alongside the DREAM Act, but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable,” the Democratic leaders said in a statement, harking back to their dinner discussions at the White House last month. “This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise. The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations. If the President was serious about protecting the Dreamers, his staff has not made a good faith effort to do so.”

Administration officials also emphasized the need to change the immigration system from family-based to merit-based, a proposal made by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) in August. Some Republicans and Democrats don’t want it because it would mean a large cut in immigration numbers.

The White House sent this wish list to the key House and Senate leaders. Attorney General Sessions praised the recommendations and said it would restore the rule of law.

Dingbat Nancy Pelosi doesn’t like it because she’s totally out of touch. She thanked illegal immigrants for bringing their children into the country illegally. She also said we “owe” the children brought here illegally.

Sure Nancy, that makes sense. We always thank lawbreakers for breaking our laws. In fact, I hope someone breaks into my house tonight so I can thank them.