Democrats in Blackface! Sweaters Can Be Blackface Too!

There do seem to be a lot of Democrats who run around in blackface. We are not sure what that means.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam thought it clever in 1984 and his Attorney General Mark Herring thought it a good idea in 1980. We haven’t seen any Republicans in blackface yet, but we are sure the media is hunting for just such a picture.

Northam’s photo does look racist, but it could just be two young people acting stupid. More importantly, it was THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO!

BLACKFACE SWEATERS

Sweaters can now be blackface.

Gucci has apologized and discontinued selling a sweater Thursday after social media users claimed it resembles blackface based on its design. In a Twitter post, the Italian luxury brand said it “deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.”

The top, which is no longer on the company’s website, is a black turtleneck sweater that pulls up over the bottom half of the face with a cut out and oversized red lips around the mouth.

They should have discontinued it because it’s ugly.

Today Gucci released their Balaclava Knit Top. Sigh. Really @Gucci? Really? pic.twitter.com/ETWKFhHVEB — Keisha Ka’oir (@MikeishaDache) February 6, 2019

MEGYN KELLY WAS FIRED FOR SAYING PEOPLE THOUGHT IT HARMLESS

Megyn Kelly was called a borderline racist when she began her stint with NBC so they already had her targeted and were waiting for any slip. They eventually fired her over a harmless blackface comment.

Kelly mentioned that as children they went out in blackface for Halloween but no one thought much of it. However, if you are working at NBC, you should know that anything but abject outrage over blackface is unacceptable.

She left NBC as someone who made a racially insensitive comment. Kelly has called herself an Independent politically.

WHEN JOY BEHAR APPEARS IN BLACKFACE, SHE’S “CUTE”

Joy Behar appeared in blackface, but she was treated remarkably different from Megyn Kelly who was fired for it and Northam who they are trying to fire.

The co-hosts appeared surprised by her drastically different look in blackface. Raven-Symoné, a former co-host, asked, “Joy, are you black?”

“I was so cute,” Behar said.

“Joy… are you my auntie, Joy?” Raven-Symoné joked.

Behar explained that the picture was taken at a Halloween party where she dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” and stressed that it was her actual hair.

Story was reported in Jezebel at the timehttps://t.co/CWp6Ds9i7o — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

She actually did look better in black/brownface.

COMEDIANS APPEAR IN BLACKFACE BUT THEY’RE DEMS

Both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have avoided joking about Governor Northam on their evening shows because they have also appeared in blackface.

Kimmel wore blackface on numerous occasions, impersonating NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone as well as former daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey in his Comedy Central series “The Man Show.”

Fallon also appeared in blackface during his days on “Saturday Night Live,” impersonating Chris Rock in a sketch.

Sarah Silverman appeared in blackface in 2007 and she was mocking black people.

Bill Clinton and Al Gore proudly sported a Confederate flag. There is a photo on the Internet of Bill and Hillary with her appearing in blackface and Bill allegedly dressed as a hillbilly, but since it can’t be proven and it doesn’t look like exactly like Bill, we won’t accuse them of that.