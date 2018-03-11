Democrats Look Idiotic for Ranting Over “Brutal” Arrest of Illegal Alien Mother

Viral videos posted to Facebook and YouTube on Thursday show Border Patrol agents seizing Perla Morales-Luna as she was walking with her daughters in National City, California, last week. The videos are all cropped to only show the arrest itself.

What the videos don’t show is this: Morales-Luna failed to comply with officers’ commands, resisted arrest, and tried to flee in a nearby vehicle.

She was ushered into the back of a waiting Border Patrol SUV while bystanders pled and demanded agents release her.

The agency said officers faced “a barrage of insults and confrontational agitators” during the arrest.

It’s grotesque to arrest illegals

The Democrats, media, and activists went wild, insulting ICE for their “brutal” arrest of a poor mother. What was not said at the time is Morales-Luna is a suspected criminal acting on behalf of a transnational criminal enterprise. That didn’t stop the left from demanding her release.

“It’s really a grotesque way of detaining and enforcing immigration law,” Benjamin Prado, coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee’s San Diego U.S.-Mexico Border Program, told the Los Angles Times.

“It is very quickly accelerating to a very tyrannical form of detention and arrest, snatching people up off the street.”Perla Morales-Luna was identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization operating in East County, San Diego,” the agency’s San Diego field division said in a statement.

She’s tied to a transnational gang

As it turns out, she’s a serious criminal.

The left’s okay with facilitators of transnational trafficking gangs

After the border patrol explained that she was part of a transnational smuggling ring, the illegal immigrant groups trashed ICE for making excuses. The NY Daily News called it a “brutal arrest”. Sacramento Bee wrote that her daughters “shriek and cry” as the arrest goes down. [There’s a cure for that — don’t come here illegally and act as a “facilitator” for a trafficking cartel]. Time magazine went into a tearful tale about the poor frightened people here illegally.

The Sun subtitled their article: Perla Morales-Luna, 36, was arrested on the street in front of her three daughters as she went to pay rent. BBC characterized it as an arrest of a mother in front of her three screaming children. The LA Times also wrote about her children screaming and clinging.

The news that the woman is likely tied to a transnational gang of traffickers is just not a good enough reason as many in the media double down.

This is the new lawless society we can expect under Democrats.

For now, Morales-Luna will be deported.