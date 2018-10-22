Democrats Lose Their Advantage in Competitive Congressional Races

In a generic polling, Democrats lead in congressional races by 9 percent overall. That changes when it gets down to individual races in competitive states.

A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found in districts rated as the most competitive by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, the parties are now in a dead heat on the question of which one should control Congress.

“It’s a barnburner,” Bill McInturff, a GOP pollster who conducted the survey with Democrat Fred Yang, told the Wall Street Journal. “There’s a switch that’s been flipped . . . They are engaging in the campaign and the process.”

THIS ELECTION IS CRITICAL ON A NATIONWIDE LEVEL

Deep-pocketed, far-left Democrats are pouring money into red states and many of the races are shockingly close. The leftist Democrats are running as Republicans or moderate Democrats. It’s a fraud. Once in office, they will all be guaranteed votes for Schumer.

As Newt Gingrich wrote in an op-ed today, it’s a “blue wave of liberal funding”. ‘Liberals’ in New York and California are pouring money into Republican states and districts.

Gingrich mentioned that in the recent Georgia special election, 28 million was raised and the Democrat Jon Ossoff received 23 million of that amount.

Gina Jones, the Democratic challenger to Republican Will Hurd in Texas, has collected 99 percent of her donations from outside the 23rd District. Similarly, Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging Senator Ted Cruz was recently profiled by Variety for his various fundraising trips to Hollywood to finance his campaign, Gingrich wrote.

Georgia is once again dealing with a huge flow of ‘liberal’ cash to hard-left Stacey Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate.

With Stacey Abrams, Georgians would get a radical liberal governor who backs “Medicaid For All,” “Cradle to Grave” government, huge tax hikes, lax public safety, gun confiscation, and dangerous and lawless immigration policies, Gingrich wrote. He supports the small government candidate Brian Kemp.

A vote for any Democrat is a vote for Chuck Schumer.