Democrats, Media Will Destroy the Country to Destroy President Trump

Democrats and the media want to impeach President Trump who they like to call ’45’. They will do anything to make it happen. If they can’t impeach, they will try to have him declared unfit. The ad hominem attacks will get much worse as the election year rolls on, especially if he continues to succceed.

If they have to destroy the country, as they hope to make him more and more unable to do his job, they will do it. Diminishing him in the eyes of the world as our enemies flock together against us is a small price to pay in their estimation.

It’s not really Trump they hate, it’s his agenda.

They haven’t been able to make anything stick yet and the Russia collusion case has gone nowhere so far.

A new book, Fire and Fury, gives Democrats their talking points for another point of attack – the mentally unfit angle.

Michael Wolff, a tabloid reporter who was accused by The Washington Post of re-creating scenes in his books out of whole cloth, told NBC’s Today show that “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point.”

No hyperbole there.

It’s not just the President saying that Wolff is not credible, Wolff is widely known to invent and not verify anything. New York Times investigative reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the book was “light in fact-checking and copy-editing.” Furthermore, Bannon reportedly was set to put out a statement disputing the quotes but it was “spiked” after President Trump went nuclear on his former chief strategist.

Wolff claims he spoke with the President but Trump tweeted he had “Zero access”.

Wolff is telling all who will listen, which is the entire mainstream media, neverTrumpers and the Democratic Party, that the people he spoke with, Trump’s aides, question his fitness to serve.

“I will tell you the one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common. They all say he is like a child,” Wolff explained. “And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification, it is all about him.”

Wolff added that “100 percent of the people around” Trump — senior advisers, family members, every single one of them, questions his intelligence and fitness for office.”

Trump is unconventional and he is a stream of consciousness thinker and speaker, but many don’t understand that. The Democrats, haters, and media just want him gone and they want the Republican Party gone.

He has succeeded on many issues where Obama failed but it doesn’t matter because it’s about ideology.

Trump Hating Psychiatrist Goes to Congress

More than a dozen lawmakers met with a Yale University psychiatry professor last month to discuss the mental health of the Commander-in-Chief, Politico reported.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee was invited to brief the lawmakers after she had issued a warning that President Trump was showing “signs” that he was “going to unravel.”

All in attendance were Democrats except for one unidentified Republican.

“We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress,” Lee told Politico.

“Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”

She was selected because they knew she would say what they want to hear. Lee’s personal stake in this is she wrote a book, “The Dangerous case of Donald Trump,” claiming exactly what she told the congressmen and now she has to prove it.

Sarah Sanders Takes No Prisoners

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded during yesterday’s presser.

“I am not going to waste my time or the country’s time going page by page talking about a book that is complete fantasy and just full of tabloid gossip because it is bad, pathetic, and our focus is going to be on moving the country forward.”

The accusation that the President is “mentally unfit” to serve is covered in the book. Sanders was asked to comment and she responded in her customary style.

“It’s disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn’t be sitting there and wouldn’t have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen. This is an incredibly strong and good leader. That’s why we’ve had such a successful in 2017 and why we’re going to continue to do great things as we move forward in this administration.”

He was also accused of being “dumb” in the book. If only we were all so “dumb” and “unfit” to accrue $10 billion, win the presidency, positively impact the economy and the stock market, and bring back the rule of law wherever he can. The caricature of Trump is not who Trump is and we could all use a little of his kind of crazy, not the crazy of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Women’s pussy marchers, loons like Pelosi, Maxine and so many others.