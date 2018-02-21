Democrat’s MS-13 Gang Is In 22 States

We are beginning to see the damage from Democrat policies of open borders and sanctuary cities.

The Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and 18th Street gangs continue to expand their influence in the United States into 22 states. FBI investigations reveal these transnational gangs are present in almost every state and continue to grow their memberships, now targeting younger recruits more than ever before. They are illegal aliens from Central America but the gang is based in El Salvador.

Democrats like to pretend MS-13 is a no-never-mind.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the gang has experienced a resurgence. The gangs are a scourge in a number of communities. They have franchises all over the country: on Long Island, places in Virginia, D.C.

To prove themselves, they kill people, rob homes, raped, engage in trafficking. The victims are almost all immigrants.

LIBERALS LIKE DIRTY CITIES

Earlier, we reported about parts of San Francisco that are worse than the “dirtiest slums in the world.” That’s a disgrace but it’s what Democrats want for America.