Democrats Must Also Start Rejecting All Political Violence

Democrats and their media should start condemning all violence, including left-wing violence and tone down their rhetoric. The 24/7 hate mongering in the media and by the Democrat Party is out of control. When Republicans are attacked, it quickly disappears from the media or it is turned against Republicans. The same should happen now.

Thank God the bombs sent to Democrats this week were dummy bombs. Just the same, it was awful. All violent rants from the right are wrong but that holds true for the left as well. Nothing said here is meant to diminish the magnitude of the crimes by the mail bomber Cesar Sayoc, who was interested in bombing in the early 2000s. He was arrested for a bomb threat at that time.

THE BOMBING IN NC

A GOP office in Hillsborough, North Carolina, was firebombed over the weekend, with a swastika and the words “Nazi Republicans leave town or else” spray painted on an adjacent building, according to local officials.

A bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the Orange County Republican headquarters, police said.

“The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building’s interior before going out. The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building’s front windows,” according to a statement by the town of Hillsborough.

This is an assault on our democracy, but not much was reported about it.

All political violence must stop.

THAT MEANS ALL

Including that which comes from their much-praised leftist mobs.

Eric Holder told his followers to kick people.

Cory Booker wants a “revolution”. He quoted Jefferson referencing Shay’s Rebellion about blood having to be shed sometimes.

Hillary called for an end to civility until Democrats are in office again. Hillary’s close adviser Phillippe Reines said he fully supports attacking Mitch McConnell in a restaurant, chasing Sarah Sanders out of restaurants, harassing the DHS Secretary in a restaurant and at her home.

Maxine Waters told followers to harass Republicans wherever they see them.

