Democrats Pick Their Favorite Presidential Candidate for 2020

The Democrats have zeroed in on their preferred presidential candidate for 2020 and he’s old. It’s not Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or Hillary Clinton. Their choice is pathetic which is great for President Trump and Republicans.

Joe Biden wants to run and Democrats seem to want him to be the next president. He’s perfect as a plagiarist, an open borders, high taxation, no jobs candidate. He’s a reliable pawn for the hard-left or anyone with power.

It was Biden’s sixth presidential campaign and the never-say-die candidate believes he is the only candidate who can win.

According to Rasmussen Reports, 37 percent of Democrats support the former vice president in his bid for the presidency, while 14 percent support Clinton and only 11 percent support commie relic Bernie Sanders.

“This is a big f—— deal!” ~ Uncle Joe

Among all voters, 25 percent want Biden, 12 percent want Bernie, 9 percent who can’t learn their lesson want Hillary. The female Obama, Kamala Harris, lying Cory Booker, and fake Indian Elizabeth Warren all received 4 percent.

Other candidates are corrupt Eric Holder and corrupt Terry MacAuliffe.

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” ~ Uncle Joe

Uncle Joe, Plagiarist

Biden lies with ease. He’s a fabulist. Uncle Joe said he did not vote for the wars, but he did in fact vote for the wars in 2001 and 2002.

When Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States in June 1987, he was considered one of the potentially strongest candidates in the field. However, in September 1987, newspaper stories stated he had plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. Other allegations of past law school plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic record soon followed.

As it turned out, he was counterfeiting many of his speeches from famous people such as Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy.

Biden withdrew from the race later that month.