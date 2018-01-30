Democrats Prepare to Belittle Trump SOTU, Praise Obama

Democrats are ready for the SOTU, but not to work with the President regardless of what he offers. The Party of ‘NO’ is ready to beat him down and promote the policies of Barack Obama. They have been busy calling Republicans and President Trump ‘traitors’ for supervising the FBI and DoJ and promising to release the memo. That doesn’t mean they don’t have time to trash the SOTU.

They can multi-task.

THE NEW YORK TIMES IS READY TO GO

One of the New York Times columnists made it clear you had better not support the President after the State of the Union. Is there any doubt that the left – which includes our corrupt media – will tear apart President Trump?

Charles Blow wants you to know that you had better not support Trump on TV tomorrow. [Consider that a threat]

Let me throw down the gauntlet NOW: If anyone comes on my tv tomorrow night after the SOTU saying whatever speech Trump READS somehow makes his sound good/presidential/unifying, I’m turning you off and never listening again. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 29, 2018

FAKE NY TIMES IS READY TO ATTACK

Never Trumper David Frum said the speech won’t be good. He told CNN’s Poppy Harlow:

“I don’t have any questions left about Donald Trump.”

“There are no serious questions left about what kind of person he is, what kind of president he is.”

“Look, you can train a seal to sit on the side of a pool for an hour and behave itself,” Frum added, according to Mediaite. “That doesn’t make it no longer a seal.”

“If Donald Trump can get through an hour of good behavior — he’s done that before — but that doesn’t tell you what’s going to happen at an hour and five minutes.”

CHUCKIE

Idiotic liar from New York, Senator Chuck U Schumer said the economy is due to Obama. “Thank you Obama”, he said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The New York Senator and professional hack insisted the economy is “thanks to Obama”.

Oh, right!

Not that Chuck Schumer would admit it, none of the companies offering bonuses and wage increases or expanding their businesses did it under Obama. They are crediting the Trump stock market and tax cuts.

Obama unquestionably had the most anemic recovery in U.S. history with his under 2% GDP, excessive spending, enormous welfare, oppressive regulatory state and high taxes.

Watch Chuckie: