Democrats React to Bernie’s Tax Plan, Only It’s Trump’s – More Media-Generated Stupidity

Ami Horowitz interviewed liberals who were opposed to Trump’s tax plan but when he presented the plan as Bernie’s, they all liked it “100%”.

We can thank the lying media for that widespread ignorance, along with the fact that people aren’t researching and just trusting.

The lying media of CBS would normally bash the Trump tax reform bill but in a recent segment, they looked at three tax returns from three different areas of the country, and we’re fairly certain the results weren’t what they thought.

Breaking news: @CBSThisMorning asked three families for their tax returns and found that all three would receive tax cuts next year because of the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct. pic.twitter.com/xnGvTgV3bJ — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 22, 2017