Democrats Run Two Candidates from Behind Bars, The Perfect Democrats

Two Democrats running for office — one in Georgia and the other in Texas — are doing so from behind bars.

Steve Foster of Georgia and state Rep. Ron Reynolds of Texas are convicted criminals, but that’s not stopping them from pursuing a new career or continuing one in politics, The Washington Examiner reports.

From The Examiner:

Foster, a former doctor, was arrested Sept. 23, 2017, for driving under the influence. Dash camera video from the police officer’s car showed Foster yelled, “I hate this county,” during the arrest in Whitfield County, according to a local report. Now, he’s running to represent that county and surrounding ones in Congress.

The other Democrat running for office from a jail cell is a disbarred personal injury lawyer from Missouri City, Mo.

Reynolds was convicted in 2015 on multiple misdemeanor charges for illegally soliciting clients to his law practice. He had been sentenced to one year in jail then released on an appellate bond. His appeal was recently rejected last month, sending him back to jail ahead of Election Day.

Apparently, this is the best Democrats could do.

STEVE FOSTER, MENTALLY ILL AND DRIVES DRUNK

Two videos posted by the Daily Citizen cover about 76 minutes of one of Foster’s DUI arrests. It includes Foster’s ensuing ride in a police car. It’s fascinating.

“Eleven years I served this county,” Foster told officers with the Dalton Police at one point. “I hate this county. I prayed to God that he would curse it. And guess what? He did. Man, I saw it hit and cursed, and I saw people laid off right and left — white people. I hate this county .”

Foster didn’t seem too intimidated by the cops who were arresting him.

He called police “Barneys”, as in Barney Fife, in other words, they’re stupid hicks. He added that they’re not arresting Hispanics.

“Go right ahead, I’ve had them pinched before by Colombian police,” Foster said, referring to being handcuffed. “It’s all right, I’ve been in jail in six damn countries and the state of Mississippi.”

He lost his medical license for mental issues.

RON REYNOLDS, THE CROOKED LAWYER

Reynolds, the disbarred lawyer, was convicted of multiple misdemeanors — he bargained them down from felonies.

Reynolds was first arrested in 2012 in Harris County after an undercover investigation revealed that a chiropractic firm was persuading patients to sign contracts that named Reynolds as their legal counsel before the patients had physical exams or even met him.

Those charges were ultimately dropped after investigators in the case were accused of stealing evidence in unrelated cases. It was an accusation, unproven.

He was arrested again in 2015 for involvement in a $25 million kickback scheme with Robert Valdez, a co-owner of two chiropractic clinics.

Reynolds was finally found guilty on five misdemeanor charges in 2015, which is the conviction he appealed up to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

They are the perfect Democrat candidates.